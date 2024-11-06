AP Race Call: Democrat Jerrold Nadler wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 12th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Nadler was first elected to Congress in 1992 after spending 16 years in New York's state Assembly. He is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, which he chaired from 2019 to 2023. He served as one of seven impeachment managers during the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. His district includes Manhattan's Upper West Side, Upper East Side and midtown. It is the smallest congressional district in the U.S. by area. The Associated Press declared Nadler the winner at 9:06 p.m. EST.

