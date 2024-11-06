AP Race Call: Republican John James wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. John James won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. James fended off a challenge from Carl Malinga, a Democrat he has faced before in the suburbs north of Detroit. James is an Army veteran who became president of his family's supply chain management firm before running for Congress. Voters in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District chose James over Marlinga by just 1,600 votes in 2022. The thin margin caught the attention and pocketbooks of national Democratic spenders who promised a competitive second round. The Associated Press declared James the winner at 12:21 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.