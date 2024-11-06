AP Race Call: Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won election to an open U.S. House seat representing northern Virginia on Tuesday. Subramanyam, formerly a tech policy adviser under the Obama administration, began his political career as a state lawmaker in 2020 and was elected to the Virginia Senate last November. In the congressional race, he defeated Republican Mike Clancy after clinching the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary last June. Subramanyam received a key endorsement from Rep. Jennifer Wexton to be her successor after she declined to seek reelection for health reasons. The Associated Press declared Subramanyam the winner at 10:49 p.m. EST.

