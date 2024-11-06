Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Chuy Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 4th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. The Chicago Democrat, who has name recognition from serving as a county commissioner and previous runs for the city's mayor, easily won a fourth term. During the March primary, he faced a spirited challenge from Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez. The Chicago-area district is predominantly Hispanic and includes working class communities and neighborhoods on the city's southwest side, as well as wealthy suburbs. The Associated Press declared Garcia the winner at 9:03 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!