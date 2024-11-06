Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Bill Foster wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 11th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Bill Foster won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Foster, a physicist and businessman, defeated Republican Jerry Evans. Foster was first elected to Congress in 2008 in a special election to replace former U.S. House Speaker Denny Hastert, a Republican who held the seat for two decades. He lost a reelection bid two years later but won in 2012 in a newly drawn Democrat-leaning district and has been reelected since. The district includes Chicago's farthest flung west and northwest suburbs and surrounding communities. The Associated Press declared Foster the winner at 9:51 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!