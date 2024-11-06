Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Grothman won a sixth term in the reliably Republican district in eastern Wisconsin. It includes rural, suburban and exurban communities between Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay. Grothman is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and faced only nominal Democratic opposition. The Associated Press declared Grothman the winner at 10:55 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!