Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Houlahan, 57, was running for a fourth term in her Democratic-leaning district based in Chester County in suburban Philadelphia. Houlahan beat Republican Neil Young. Houlahan, a former Air Force engineer and athletic apparel company executive, was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Houlahan the winner at 11:39 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!