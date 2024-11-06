Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat John Larson wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. John Larson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday. Larson defeated Republican Jim Griffin and Green Party candidate Mary Sanders to earn a 14th term. The veteran lawmaker represents a heavily Democratic district that includes Hartford, the state capital. Larson has been in Congress since 1999. He billed himself this election as a champion for working-class families and someone fighting to protect Social Security. Griffin is a military veteran who worked in the federal government and as a lobbyist for the gun manufacturer Colt before running for Congress. The Associated Press declared Larson the winner at 12:17 a.m. EST.

