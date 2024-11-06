AP Race Call: Republican Andrew Clyde wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 9th Congressional District

Politics

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. A gun dealer, Clyde, 57, won a third term representing northeast Georgia's 9th District. It includes some of the most heavily Republican counties in the state. Clyde beat Democrat Tambrei Cash, a business owner. Clyde has drawn scrutiny for his stands in Congress, including describing people in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot as looking like they were on a "normal tourist visit." Clyde also unsuccessfully sought to have a Confederate memorial returned to Arlington National Cemetery. The Associated Press declared Clyde the winner at 7:58 p.m. EST.

