Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Scott Franklin wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 18th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Scott Franklin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Andrea Kale. The inland 18th District covers much of the Florida heartland, including the city of Lakeland. Franklin was first elected to Congress in 2020. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade in the U.S. Navy. The Associated Press declared Franklin the winner at 7:44 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!