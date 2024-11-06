AP Race Call: Republican Tim Burchett wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Tim Burchett won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Burchett secured a fourth term representing the 2nd District, which spans seven eastern Tennessee counties. The Knoxville incumbent defeated Democrat Jane George. Burchett was among eight Republicans who led the vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last year. Burchett previously served as Knox County's mayor and was a state lawmaker before that. He had also started a business that converts grass waste into mulch and compost and ran a truck and trailer business. The Associated Press declared Burchett the winner at 8:57 p.m. EST.

