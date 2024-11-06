Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mike Kelly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Kelly, 76, was running for an eighth term in his Republican-leaning district in northwestern Pennsylvania. Kelly beat Democrat Preston Nouri. Kelly, who owns a string of car dealerships, was first elected in 2010. The Associated Press declared Kelly the winner at 10:13 p.m. EST.

