AP Race Call: Republican Tim Walberg wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Tim Walberg won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. Walberg, a former pastor and state legislator, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006 but lost his reelection bid two years later. He made a comeback in 2011 and, with Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow's retirement this year, he will become Michigan's longest-serving member in Congress. Walberg represents a number of counties that stretch across the lower part of Michigan. He defeated Democratic challenger Libbi Urban. The Associated Press declared Walberg the winner at 11:25 p.m. EST.

