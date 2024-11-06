Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Kathy Castor wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 14th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 14th District is centered around Tampa Bay, including the city of Tampa and the eastern part of St. Petersburg. Of the districts along Florida's Gulf Coast, it's the only one that consistently sends Democrats to Congress. It is part of the region struck by consecutive hurricanes last month. Castor, a lawyer, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006. She defeated Republican Robert Rochford. The Associated Press declared Castor the winner at 7:16 p.m. EST. LINK for consecutive hurricanes: https://apnews.com/article/hurricane-milton-tampa-florida-5f6a112986eb6e21720f0f17c504afe8

