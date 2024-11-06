Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Gabriel Amo wins reelection to U.S. House in Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Gabriel Amo won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Rhode Island on Tuesday. Amo, the first Black representative in Congress from Rhode Island, defeated Republican Allen Waters. Last year, Amo beat out a crowded field in a special election to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down to lead a nonprofit foundation. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House. The Associated Press declared Amo the winner at 9:17 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!