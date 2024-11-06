AP Race Call: Democrat John Olszewski wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat John Olszewski won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. He defeated Republican Kim Klacik for a seat that is open due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger. Olszewski has been the county executive of Baltimore County in the suburbs of Maryland's largest city, Baltimore. He also served as a state legislator in the Maryland House of Delegates. He will represent Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of Baltimore County, as well as parts of Carroll County and a portion of Baltimore. The Associated Press declared Olszewski the winner at 10:16 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.