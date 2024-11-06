AP Race Call: Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Wednesday. The first-term congressman served as minority leader in the New Jersey Senate for over a decade before waging a challenge against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in 2022. This year, Kean defeated Democrat Sue Altman. Democrat Joe Biden carried this district in 2020, though it became slightly more favorable to Republicans in redistricting. It includes suburbs west of New York City, stretching from Westfield to Pennsylvania’s eastern border. The Associated Press declared Kean the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

