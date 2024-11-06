Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. Watson Coleman defeated Republican Darius Mayfield and two other candidates. A former state lawmaker, she was first elected to central New Jersey's 12th District, which includes Trenton and Princeton, in 2014. The Associated Press declared Watson Coleman the winner at 9:29 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!