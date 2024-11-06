Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Steny Hoyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 5th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. Hoyer defeated Republican Michelle Talkington. Hoyer, who is the longest-serving House member in Maryland's history, will enter his 23rd term next year. He has represented a Maryland district since 1981. Hoyer held the No. 2 spot in House Democratic leadership for over a decade before stepping down in 2022 to make way for a new generation of leaders. He served as House majority leader between 2007 and 2011 and again between 2019 and 2023. The Associated Press declared Hoyer the winner at 9:33 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!