AP Race Call: Democrat Steny Hoyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. Hoyer defeated Republican Michelle Talkington. Hoyer, who is the longest-serving House member in Maryland's history, will enter his 23rd term next year. He has represented a Maryland district since 1981. Hoyer held the No. 2 spot in House Democratic leadership for over a decade before stepping down in 2022 to make way for a new generation of leaders. He served as House majority leader between 2007 and 2011 and again between 2019 and 2023. The Associated Press declared Hoyer the winner at 9:33 p.m. EST.

