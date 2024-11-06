AP Race Call: Democrat James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. The sole Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, Clyburn is also its dean. He has represented the district stretching from Charleston to Columbia, including majority Black rural areas, since 1993. Clyburn is credited with delivering Democrat Joe Biden a key endorsement that sparked his 2020 primary victory and eventual White House victory. The Associated Press declared Clyburn the winner at 10:01 p.m. EST.

