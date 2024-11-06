Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Max Miller wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Max Miller won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Miller prevailed in a three-way race with ex-Rep. Dennis Kucinich and two-time Democratic challenger Matthew Diemer. Kucinich served as a Democrat in the House for 18 years and twice ran for president. This year, he ran as an independent. His campaign for the Republican-leaning 7th Congressional District lacked momentum or significant financial support. Miller was first elected in 2022, when former President Donald Trump endorsed him to challenge Anthony Gonzalez, a GOP incumbent who supported Trump's impeachment. Gonzalez retired instead. The Associated Press declared Miller the winner at 11:02 p.m. EST.

