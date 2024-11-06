Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. McBath has become one of Congress' foremost voices for stricter gun regulations since she was first elected in 2018. That inaugural campaign focused on McBath's personal transformation from flight attendant to gun control advocate after her son was fatally shot in 2012. This year, for the second time, McBath crossed district lines to run for a different seat after Republicans redrew her old one. After defeating Republican Jeff Criswell, she'll once again represent the 6th District north of Atlanta. The Associated Press declared McBath the winner at 8:18 p.m. EST.

