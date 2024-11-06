AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Jersey

Politics

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 electoral votes on Tuesday. Harris' victory over Republican Donald Trump continues Democrats' dominance in the state, which has gone with the Democratic candidate for president in every election since 1988. New Jersey Democrats have nearly 1 million more registered voters than Republicans. Trump has ties to New Jersey, including golf clubs across the state. He also operated casinos in the shore resort of Atlantic City, but they ended in bankruptcy. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.

