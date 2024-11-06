AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Florida

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes. Once a crucial battleground state, Florida has been drifting toward the Republican Party in recent years. A Democratic presidential nominee has not won the state since Barack Obama carried it in 2012. Meanwhile, Trump grew his margin of victory in his adopted home state between 2016 and 2020. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.

