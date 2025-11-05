Politics

AP Race Call: Andre Dickens wins reelection as Atlanta mayor

WASHINGTON — Andre Dickens won reelection as mayor of Atlanta on Tuesday, earning a second term.

The Atlanta mayor’s office is officially nonpartisan, but has been held by Democrats for decades. Dickens won the office outright with more than 50% of the vote, defeating three challengers. Prior to taking office in 2022, Dickens served on the Atlanta City Council and as the chief development officer for a tech-based nonprofit.

The Associated Press declared Dickens the winner at 8:13 p.m.

