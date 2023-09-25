News

Police find dead body during DUI arrest

By Laurel Lee

investigation (DeKalb County Police)

By Laurel Lee

Monrovia, MD. — Police in Frederick County, MD made a grim discovery during a DUI arrest - a dead body inside the vehicle.

Officers were called to a Costco Distribution Center after reports of a truck driver who was under the influence.

The driver became ‘argumentative’ and attempted to flee, only to run over spike strips. 

Officers finally broke a window and tased him.

After he was in custody, police found the body of a woman on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The driver, 46-year-old Matthew Watley, is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder. 

The victim’s identity or cause of death have not been made public.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!