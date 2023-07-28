Pilots avoid mid-air collision over South Florida

A flight attendant is recovering after an Allegiant plane had to take “evasive action” to avoid a mid-air collision with another jet in the skies over South Florida.

The incident happened Sunday shortly after the flight left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the FAA, an air traffic controller in the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center instructed the Airbus A320 to turn eastbound at an altitude of 23,000 feet when it crossed in front of a northbound Gulfstream business jet.

The pilot received an automated alert about another aircraft at the same altitude and took “evasive action.”

The pilot of the Gulfstream also took evasive action.

The Allegiant flight returned to Fort Lauderdale, where a flight attendant was treated for injuries.

