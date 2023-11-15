Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike sneakers

NBA star Jonathan Isaac gained attention in 2020 for choosing to stand during the National Anthem while his teammates kneeled. He is now unveiling an athletic apparel brand, UNITUS, dedicated to his Christian faith and American principles.

Isaac explained that he created UNITUS as an alternative to “woke” retail brands like Nike, citing his faith as the driving force behind this decision and his anthem stance.

“I chose not to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization. I believed that the true solution to the various issues we face, beyond just racism, lies in the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, I took a stand and decided to share that,” he stated.

Isaac further expressed his conviction that supporting “woke” companies through purchases endorses the leftist politics and progressive messages they promote.

“When we financially support companies that don’t align with our values, we are essentially endorsing their message,” he emphasized. “Therefore, my aim was to provide freedom-loving and faith-oriented Americans with the opportunity to make purchases in line with their values.”

You can buy the Judah 1 sneaker and other products from UNITUS here.

Most people see the “Judah 1” as an outlandish endeavor.. shoot, when we first started, so did I 🤷🏾‍♂️



I was afraid that delivering a sneaker that represented our values without compromising style or performance was too tall a task.. ‼️



But here we are!! ☺️👊🏾 The first basketball… pic.twitter.com/ErnMkhMtB5 — Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) November 14, 2023

