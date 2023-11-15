News

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike sneakers

New York Knicks v Orlando Magic ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Amway Center on February 07, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

NBA star Jonathan Isaac gained attention in 2020 for choosing to stand during the National Anthem while his teammates kneeled. He is now unveiling an athletic apparel brand, UNITUS, dedicated to his Christian faith and American principles.

Isaac explained that he created UNITUS as an alternative to “woke” retail brands like Nike, citing his faith as the driving force behind this decision and his anthem stance.

“I chose not to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization. I believed that the true solution to the various issues we face, beyond just racism, lies in the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, I took a stand and decided to share that,” he stated.

Isaac further expressed his conviction that supporting “woke” companies through purchases endorses the leftist politics and progressive messages they promote.

“When we financially support companies that don’t align with our values, we are essentially endorsing their message,” he emphasized. “Therefore, my aim was to provide freedom-loving and faith-oriented Americans with the opportunity to make purchases in line with their values.”

You can buy the Judah 1 sneaker and other products from UNITUS here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!