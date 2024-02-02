News

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero selected as NBA All-Star

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Orlando, FL — NBA Rookie of the Year, a team USA selection, and now NBA All-Star. Not a bad start to a career for former #1 overall selection Paolo Banchero. He joins 13 other players announced on Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game. The Magic are 25-23 in the first half of this season with Banchero leading them in points, rebounds, and assists with a 23/7/5 split.

The NBA All-Star game will take place on February 18th in Indianapolis.

