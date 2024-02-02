Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero selected as NBA All-Star

Orlando, FL — NBA Rookie of the Year, a team USA selection, and now NBA All-Star. Not a bad start to a career for former #1 overall selection Paolo Banchero. He joins 13 other players announced on Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game. The Magic are 25-23 in the first half of this season with Banchero leading them in points, rebounds, and assists with a 23/7/5 split.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Paolo Banchero of the @OrlandoMagic.



Drafted as the 1st pick in 2022 out of Duke, @Pp_doesit is averaging 23.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 5.0 APG for the Magic this season. pic.twitter.com/YQJVfcUaQa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 2, 2024

The NBA All-Star game will take place on February 18th in Indianapolis.

