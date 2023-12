Bill Cowles, who has held the position since 1996, announced Friday that he will step down at the end of next month.

Earlier this year, Cowles announced that he would not seek reelection at the conclusion of his current term in January of 2025, but will now retire early, stating that it “felt like the right time.”

An interim supervisor will take over until a new one is elected.

Cowles’ last day in office will be on January 31, 2024.

