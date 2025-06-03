Operation Stork Speed: RFK Jr. orders massive review of baby formula

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is conducting a comprehensive review of infant formula ingredients for the first time since 1998, under the initiative “Operation Stork Speed.”

About three-quarters of U.S. infants consume formula during the first six months of life, with 40% relying on it as their sole source of nutrition.

The review will include testing for heavy metals and contaminants, as well as a reevaluation of nutrients based on the latest scientific data.

The FDA is seeking input on potential changes to infant formula ingredients, including the addition of nutrients like DHA and human milk oligosaccharides.

The review process is expected to take at least a year and will involve collaboration with various stakeholders to ensure the safety and quality of infant formula products.

©2025 Cox Media Group