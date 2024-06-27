Ocoee Police search for home invasion suspects

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department asks for the community’s help in the search for four suspects wanted for a home invasion.

Ocoee PD said in a Facebook post that on June 17, officers responded to a residence on Regal River Circle at approximately 11:15pm after the suspects, armed with a gun, forced their way inside and stole several items, including cash. They were seen driving a dark Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department at (407) 905-3160, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

©2024 Cox Media Group