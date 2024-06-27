News

Ocoee Police search for home invasion suspects

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Ocoee Police

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department asks for the community’s help in the search for four suspects wanted for a home invasion.

Ocoee PD said in a Facebook post that on June 17, officers responded to a residence on Regal River Circle at approximately 11:15pm after the suspects, armed with a gun, forced their way inside and stole several items, including cash. They were seen driving a dark Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department at (407) 905-3160, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!