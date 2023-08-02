News

No incident reported at U.S. Capitol following call about possible active shooter

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

APTOPIX Congress Lockdown People exit the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

The U.S. Capitol Police said all Senate buildings are clear after a “bad call” prompted a shelter-in-place order to be issued.

Authorities say the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a “heavyset Hispanic male wearing body armor” inside one of the buildings. Around 200 officers responded to the scene. Staff were instructed to take shelter in their offices and silence their phones.

By 4:04 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police cleared all buildings after no shooter was located and no injuries or gunshots were reported.

