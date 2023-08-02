No incident reported at U.S. Capitol following call about possible active shooter

The U.S. Capitol Police said all Senate buildings are clear after a “bad call” prompted a shelter-in-place order to be issued.

Authorities say the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a “heavyset Hispanic male wearing body armor” inside one of the buildings. Around 200 officers responded to the scene. Staff were instructed to take shelter in their offices and silence their phones.

By 4:04 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police cleared all buildings after no shooter was located and no injuries or gunshots were reported.

