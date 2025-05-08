Nintendo sees Switch 2 sales of 15 million units

The highly anticipated release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner, with pre-order numbers already indicating strong demand.

Despite the hype, Nintendo is projecting sales of 15 million units by the end of the next fiscal year, a conservative estimate according to analysts.

The company is taking into account potential challenges such as tariffs and political issues that could impact sales.

While the Switch 2 is expected to perform well, Nintendo is being cautious in its projections to avoid underperforming expectations.

The Switch 2, priced at $449.99 in the U.S., offers improved features compared to its predecessor.

Nintendo sold 10.8 million units of the Switch in the previous year, slightly below its forecast and down 31% year-on-year, indicating a potential shift in focus towards the upcoming Switch 2 release.

