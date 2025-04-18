New US ambassador to Japan says he is optimistic the two sides will reach a deal over tariffs

TOKYO — (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Japan arrived in Tokyo on Friday and said he is optimistic that his country and its key Asian ally will reach a deal in their ongoing tariff negotiations.

George Glass, a prominent businessperson known for his background in finance, investment banking and technology, arrives as the United States and Japan are negotiating President Donald Trump's tariff measures, which have triggered worldwide concern about their impact on the economy and global trade.

“I'm extremely optimistic ... that a deal will be get done,” Glass told reporters after landing at Tokyo's Haneda international airport.

His arrival comes a day after the two countries held their first round of tariff talks between their top negotiators in Washington where both sides agreed to try to reach an agreement as quickly as possible and hold a second round of meetings later this month.

Trump, alongside his top economic advisers Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, attended the meeting with the Japanese delegation headed by Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa at the White House.

With his reputation as a dealmaker being tested, Trump likely wants to finalize a series of trade deals as countries around the world seek to curb damages from the U.S. tariffs.

Trump's recent announcement of a 90-day pause temporarily spared Japan from 24% across-the-board tariffs, but a 10% baseline tariff and a 25% tax on imported cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum exports remains in place.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said the tariffs would deal a blow to Japan's economy and chill Japanese companies' investment in the U.S. and that the two sides should seek a settlement that would benefit both.

Japan, a longstanding U.S. ally, is among the first countries that began negotiating with Washington. Other American allies are closely watching their talks.

Glass said he is confident that a deal can be reached because “the best and the brightest” officials from both Japan and the U.S. are negotiating and Trump is personally involved in the talks, calling them his top priority.

Trump is committed to “taking the new path with American economics,” Glass said, adding that tariff measures are part of his strategy. America’s $40 trillion national debt, Glass said, makes the country "unsustainable and that’s the end of our economy if we keep going down this road."

Glass did not elaborate on how he could help Tokyo and Washington hammer out their differences when he assumes his official duties on Monday. After a long flight, he said, “what I'd like to do first is to go home and take a nap."

