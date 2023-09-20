New study finds young adults are most accepting of open marriages

Young adults are most accepting of open marriages.

A new Pew Research Center survey found that 51 percent of young adults ages 18-29 say open marriages are “acceptable.”

Young adults are the age group most likely to hold this view, with older adults expressing less support as they increase in age.

The survey claims 41 percent of 30-to-49-year-olds say open marriages are acceptable, as do 26 percent of those 50 to 64 and 15 percent of those 65 and older.

Seventy percent of adults 65 and older say these marriages are unacceptable.

An open marriage is one in which both spouses agree that they can date or have sex with other people.

