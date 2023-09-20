News

New study finds young adults are most accepting of open marriages

By Laurel Lee

married couple FILE PHOTO (lisafx/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Laurel Lee

Young adults are most accepting of open marriages.

A new Pew Research Center survey found that 51 percent of young adults ages 18-29 say open marriages are “acceptable.”

Young adults are the age group most likely to hold this view, with older adults expressing less support as they increase in age.

The survey claims 41 percent of 30-to-49-year-olds say open marriages are acceptable, as do 26 percent of those 50 to 64 and 15 percent of those 65 and older.

Seventy percent of adults 65 and older say these marriages are unacceptable.

An open marriage is one in which both spouses agree that they can date or have sex with other people.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!