New study finds loneliness and anxiety fuel smartphone and social media addiction in ‘night owls’

Recent research has uncovered a connection between circadian rhythms and problematic technology use in young adults, particularly night owls.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The study reveals that evening-type individuals are at higher risk of developing smartphone and social media addictions due to loneliness and anxiety.

This misalignment with societal schedules leads to social jet lag, exacerbating emotional discomfort and driving compulsive technology use.

“Our findings point to a vicious cycle," said Dr. Anna-Stiina Wallinheimo, School of Psychology, Sport, and Health Sciences at the University of Portsmouth. “Young adults who are naturally more active in the evening often find themselves socially out of sync, which may lead to feelings of loneliness and anxiety. Many then turn to smartphones and social media to cope, but unfortunately, these tools can make things worse, not better.”

READ: Study: Just one hour a day of scrolling social media on smartphone can cause eye strain

The findings emphasize the need for tailored interventions that address emotional distress and circadian typologies to combat digital addiction among young adults.

The study, published in PLOS One, provides valuable insights for mental health practitioners and policymakers seeking to address smartphone and social media addiction in vulnerable youth.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group