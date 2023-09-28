Netflix to ship final DVDs by mail ... in other news, Netflix was STILL mailing DVDs

Netflix is ready to say goodbye to its DVD-by-mail service.

The service will ship out its final discs on Friday, with all five distribution centers closed.

The subscribers of the service who receive those discs will get to keep them.

“From Day One, we knew that DVDs would go away, that this was a transitory step,” former CEO Marc Randolph said in an interview. “And the DVD service did that job miraculously well. It was like an unsung booster rocket that got Netflix into orbit and then dropped back to earth after 25 years. That’s pretty impressive.”

