News

Netflix to ship final DVDs by mail ... in other news, Netflix was STILL mailing DVDs

By Joe Kelley

Netflix DVD Final Curtain File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 22, 2007. The Netflix DVD-by-service will mail out its final discs Friday from its five remaining distribution centers, ending its 25-year history. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (Paul Sakuma)

By Joe Kelley

Netflix is ready to say goodbye to its DVD-by-mail service.

The service will ship out its final discs on Friday, with all five distribution centers closed.

The subscribers of the service who receive those discs will get to keep them.

“From Day One, we knew that DVDs would go away, that this was a transitory step,” former CEO Marc Randolph said in an interview. “And the DVD service did that job miraculously well. It was like an unsung booster rocket that got Netflix into orbit and then dropped back to earth after 25 years. That’s pretty impressive.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!