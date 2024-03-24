NCAA Tournament Latest: Grand Canyon closes men's first round with one last upset

The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament:

Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset

This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too.

The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries.

The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington.

Tyon Grant-Foster led four scorers in double figures with 22. The Antelopes also blocked nine shots.

Saint Mary’s became the second No. 5 seed knocked out of this tournament and the 14th to fall in the opening round since 2014. The 5-12 matchup has seen at least one upset in 33 of the past 39 tournaments.

James Madison scores another for the 12 seeds

A 12 seed is once again advancing in the NCAA Tournament.

A year after all four No. 5 seeds survived the opening round, 12th-seeded James Madison upset No. 5 seed Wisconsin 72-61 in Brooklyn.

Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 14 points and Julien Wooden and T.J. Bickerstaff added 12 apiece for James Madison, which advanced to face Duke in the second round Sunday. So it’ll be either Duke or the Dukes in the Sweet 16 — with the Duquesne Dukes still going on the other side of the bracket, too.

JMU became the 13th No. 12 seed to beat a 5 seed since 2014. The 5-12 matchup has seen at least one upset in 33 of the past 39 years.

Edey's 30-20 game lifts Purdue

Zach Edey and Purdue got past the opening round of the NCAA Tournament this time around.

A year after becoming the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed, the Boilermakers handled Grambling State. They will face the TCU-Utah State winner Sunday.

Edey was the man in this one. The 7-foot-4 center finished with 30 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks. Edey became the first player with 30 or more points and 20 or more rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game since Maryland’s Joe Smith had 31 and 21 against Texas in 1995.

Fairleigh Dickinson stunned Edey and Purdue a year ago, joining a super-exclusive club that includes only Virginia (2018).

Audi Crooks’ 40 points lift Iowa State

The Hawkeye State has another big-time scorer other than Caitlin Clark.

Audi Crooks bullied her way to 40 points on 18-of-20 shooting to lead seventh-seeded Iowa State over No. 10 seed Maryland 93-86 in the Portland 4 Region.

The 6-foot-3 Crooks added 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The Cyclones rallied from 20 points down. It’s the second-largest comeback in NCAA history, trailing only a 21-point rally by Texas A&M over Penn in 2017.

Iowa State advanced to face Stanford or Norfolk State in Stanford, California.

BRACKET BUSTER: 13-seed Yale takes out Au

burn

The Ivy League has as many wins in this tournament right now as the SEC.

Yale, the No. 13 seed in the East region, beat fourth-seeded Auburn 78-76 on Friday. It’s the second win in NCAA tourney play ever for Yale.

Auburn led for 34 of the game’s 40 minutes. The SEC is 1-5 in the tournament so far; Tennessee won its opener but Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky all were bounced in Round 1.

Up next for Yale: 2023 national finalist San Diego State on Sunday.

WOMEN’S FINAL: Colorado 86, Drake 72

Fifth-seeded Colorado is moving into the second round after beating No. 12 seed Drake.

The Buffaloes will host Kansas State in the second round Sunday. Aaronette Vonleh led four scorers in double figures with 18. The Colorado men advanced earlier in the day, 102-100 over Florida.

MEN’S FINAL: Texas A&M 98, Nebraska 83

No. 9 seed Texas A&M is headed to the second round after lighting up the scoreboard and overwhelming eighth-seeded Nebraska.

Backcourt trio Wayne Taylor IV (25), Manny Obaseki (22) and Tyrece Radford (20) combined to score 67 points for the Aggies, who will face Houston or Longwood in the second round.

Texas A&M hit 13 3-pointers, including nine in a 58-point first half.

MEN’S FINAL: Duke 64, Vermont 47

No. 4 seed Duke is onto the second round after dispatching 13-seeded Vermont.

Mark Mitchel and Jared McCain scored 15 points apiece for the Blue Devils, who advanced to face Wisconsin or James Madison in the second round.

WOMEN’S FINAL: Kansas State 78, Portland 65

Kansas State is moving on in the NCAA women’s tournament thanks to standout center Ayoka Lee’s 21 points and nine rebounds.

Lee made 7 of 12 shots and hit 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the fourth-seeded Wildcats.

Gabby Gregory added 22 for the home team. K-State will face Colorado or Drake in the second round on Sunday.

Gohlke coming in hot

The only people not surprised by Oakland sharp-shooter Jack Gohlke’s 32-point outburst in an upset win over Kentucky may have been Gohlke and those who know him best.

While Gohlke’s social media blew up after he hit 10 3-pointers against the Wildcats, one shy of the NCAA Tournament record, his former coaches say what Gohlke did against Kentucky is nothing new.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, every single one of those shots he took and made are shots that he religiously practices every single day,” said Keven Bradley, an assistant coach during Gohlke’s final three years at Division II Hillsdale College, where he played before enrolling in Oakland.

MEN’S FINAL: Colorado 102, Florida 100

Colorado’s KJ Simpson’s baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left – a shot that bounced around the rim several times before falling through – gave Colorado a narrow victory against seventh-seeded Florida.

The Gators frantically rallied behind Walter Clayton Jr. to tie the wild game in the waning seconds. But Simpson answered on the other end.

Clayton got off a final shot from beyond halfcourt that hit the backboard.

Colorado’s win kept the Pac 12 unbeaten through five games. The Southeastern Conference dropped to 1-5.

The Buffaloes advanced to face Marquette on Sunday.

WOMEN’S FINAL: Alabama 82, Florida State 74

Alabama is moving on in the NCAA women’s tournament after beating Florida State.

Essence Cody led the way for the Crimson Tide with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Karly Weathers and Aaliyah Nye added 18 points apiece for Alabama, which advanced to face Texas in Austin on Sunday.

___vi

WOMEN’S FINAL: LSU 70, Rice 60

Angel Reese and defending national champion LSU are moving on.

Reese and the No. 3 seeded Tigers escaped against Rice at home in Baton Rouge. Reese finished with 10 points and 19 rebounds. She missed 6 of 7 shots but made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers will face 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

WOMEN’S FINAL: Virginia Tech 92, Marshall 49

Virginia Tech’s women rolled in their opener against Marshall, shooting 54% in an easy 92-49 win.

The percentage could have been even better.

The Hokies made 15 of 20 shots (75%) in a 20-minute stretch spanning midway through the first quarter and midway through the third, and they were shooting 63% for the game early in the fourth, before going cold and missing eight consecutive shots.

They had runs of 13-0, 13-0, 11-0 and 10-0 in the game.

MTSU pulls first upset of women's bracket

No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee overcame an 18-point, second quarter deficit to defeat sixth-seeded Louisville for the first upset of the women’s bracket.

The Blue Raiders appeared unnerved early, missing 10 of their first 13 shots. Ta’Mia Scott’s layup, Jalynn Gregory’s 3 and Savannah Wheeler’s layup cut it to 38-27 at halftime, and MTSU carried that momentum into the third quarter, closing to 44-40 on Wheeler’s second 3 of the game.

Merissah Russell’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer banged off the rim.

MTSU will play the winner of Rice vs. LSU in the second round.

Duquesne’s Dambrot sounds off on NIL, portal

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot will be retiring whenever the No. 11 seed Dukes get knocked out of the NCAA Tournament, and that could come as soon as Saturday, when they face third-seeded Illinois in the second round of the East Region.

So, when asked about the state of college basketball, from NIL money to the transfer portal, the 65-year-old Dambrot had no reason to hold back.

“I don’t like that guys can just quit so quickly. I don’t think that teaches them much,” he said of the transfer portal. “I think it teaches them to quit, and some guys should leave but other guys shouldn’t, and that’s the part I don’t really like. And the problem being able to do it multiple times — two, three, four and really unlimited right now — I don’t think that’s great. It’s not great for college basketball.”

Dambrot also took aim at Name, Image and Likeness money in college sports before offering a suggestion going forward.

“I wish there was a way to put it in a trust so they understand this is money they need to use for hte future, and not spend it all,” he said. “As we know, adults don’t do a very good job with money. Young people certainly aren’t going to do a very good job with money.”

Owls bow out early

There will be no Final Four run for FAU this year.

No. 9 seed Northwestern got a layup late from Brooks Barnhizer to force the extra session, then dominated overtime to beat eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic. The Wildcats outscored the Owls 19-7 in OT.

Northwestern will face either top-seeded and defending national champion Connecticut or 16th-seeded Stetson on Sunday.

MEN’S FINAL: Baylor 92, Colgate 67

Third-seeded Baylor is moving onto the second round.

The Bears never trailed in routing 14th-seeded Colgate. Jalen Bridges led four Bears in double figures. They led by as much as 25.

Baylor will play either Clemson or New Mexico on Sunday in the second round.

Welcome back, Tyler

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek returned with a passion after missing six games with an injured oblique, knocking down his first two 3-pointers and scoring eight as the Golden Eagles lead Western Kentucky 13-12 at the first media timeout.

The nation’s No. 2 playmaker coming in (7.6 assists per game) had yet to record an assist through nine minutes but had three rebounds.

___

CBS breaks into coverage for Kate, Princess of Wales, cancer announcement

CBS broke into coverage of the Florida Atlantic-Northwestern game for a special report with an announcement by Kate, the Princess of Wales, that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Anchor Norah O’Donnell came onto the air at 2:01 p.m. ET during a stoppage in the FAU-Northwestern game.

The special report lasted only about two minutes. CBS went back to the game and no action was missed.

WOMEN’S FINAL: Ohio State 80, Maine 57

Jacy Sheldon leads the way with 19 points and three other Buckeyes reach double-figures as Ohio State routs Maine 80-57 in a first round game in the NCAA women’s tournament.

The second-seeded Buckeyes advance to play the winner of the Duke-Richmond.

WOMEN’S FINAL: North Carolina 59, Michigan State 56

North Carolina is into the second round of the women’s tournament after topping Michigan State 59-56 in the Albany 1 Region.

The Tar Heels will next play on Sunday. Barring a huge ... enormous, really ... upset, that game will be against top-ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks play 16th-seeded Presbyterian later this afternoon.

The men are underway, too

The second full day of the men’s NCAA Tournament is underway, with No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic and ninth-seeded Northwestern tipping off an East Region game in Brooklyn.

The winner is likely to face top overall seed UConn in the second round, provided the defending national champion Huskies get past 16th-seeded Stetson.

Women’s tourney underway

No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Michigan State have started the first full day of the NCAA women’s tournament in Columbia.

Several players from top-overall seeded South Carolina are sitting near the court to watch before they start to prepare for their opener against 16th-seeded Presbyterian later Friday.

A look back at Jack Gohlke’s night

There have been two instances of someone coming off the bench, making 10 3-pointers and not even trying a 2-pointer this season.

One was Oakland’s Jack Gohlke vs. IUPUI on Feb. 17. The other was Gohlke vs. Kentucky in the NCAA tournament last night.

That’s how rare what he did was. This season, Gohlke is truly one of a kind.

Who will reach the women’s Final Four? A bracket analysis

The women’s NCAA Tournament field is set and now the fun begins, with 64 teams trying to win the national championship.

The stars are out with Caitlin Clark trying to get Iowa its first national championship and Angel Reese looking to help LSU repeat as champion. The third-seeded Tigers ended a 10-year run of No. 1-seeded teams winning the title last year.

Look for that to be a one-year thing. Here is a look at what could happen over the next few weeks:

