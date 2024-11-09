National

Zion Williamson reportedly out indefinitely with hamstring injury

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has suffered yet another major setback, sustaining a hamstring strain that will reportedly keep him out indefinitely, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Williamson, who has suffered several season-ending injuries in his short NBA career, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!