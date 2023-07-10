National

Yankees reportedly to hire Sean Casey as hitting coach after Dillon Lawson firing

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
After announcing the firing of hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees reportedly have agreed to give MLB Network broadcaster former All-Star first baseman Dillon Lawson a shot at the role.

He is expected to have the position at least until the end of 2023, The New York Posts' Jon Heyman reported Monday.

This came after multiple reports that Casey would be the Lawson's successor. As of just earlier this morning, Heyman and Joel Sherman reported the Yankees were strongly considering Casey for the job, but were unsure if he would accept.

This story will be updated with more information.

