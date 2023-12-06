Yankees reportedly meeting with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday

The New York Yankees have entered the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.

On Wednesday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the highly-sought-after pitcher is scheduled to meet with the team on Monday in the United States. In September, when Yamamoto threw his second career no-hitter, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was in the crowd watching, so New York's interest comes as no surprise.

This comes a week after Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.

Morosi also reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the top candidates to land Yamamoto were "the Red Sox, Giants, Dodgers, and Cubs."

In November, the 25 year old officially joined the MLB free agency pool. Yamamoto and Blake Snell, fresh off a National League Cy Young Award, are considered the best two pitchers available.

Since Yamamoto joined the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball league, he was a five-time All-Star, three-time MVP, three-time pitching Triple Crown winner and three-time Golden Glove Award winner.

The Japan Series champion is 70-29, with a 1.82 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 922 strikeouts over 897 innings pitched. Yamamoto, who appeared in 172 NBP games, won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics and 2023 World Baseball Classic playing for Japan.