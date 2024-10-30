World Series: Yankees fans who grabbed Mookie Betts banned from attending Game 5

The New York Yankees fans who grabbed at Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series will not be welcome back for Game 5.

The Yankees announced that the two fans, Austin Capobianco and John Peter, have been banned from attending Game 5 on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

"Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

"The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised.

"Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk.

"The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity."

The Yankees' statement on the fans came just over an hour after ESPN reported that MLB had asked the Yankees to ban the fans from Game 5.The team later announced the tickets were being redistributed to a pediatric cancer patient and his family.

Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players Association, also released a statement regarding player safety.

"The MLBPA takes Player safety and security very seriously, including and especially at the ballpark. As with every incident at the ballpark that affects Players, we have been in regular contact with League security officials since last night's incident and will be closely tracking both the response to that incident and the protective measures taken going forward, beginning tonight."

Capobianco and Peter were called for fan interference in the first inning of the Yankees' 11-4 home win. Betts made a play on a ball in foul ground near the right foul pole, leaning up against the wall to snag the ball. While Betts' glove was suspended in the air, Capobianco and Peter grabbed at it and actually ripped the ball free. It was immediately apparent what happened, so the fans were called for interference and escorted out.

Stadium bans typically follow incidents of fan interference, but Capobianco and Peter initially told Jesse Rogers of ESPN that the Yankees said they'd be able to return to their seats for Game 5 on Wednesday. Capobianco, who was revealed on Wednesday to be a college friend of Rob Gronkowski, also told Rogers that he and the fans who sit in that area like to "joke" about patrolling the area and playing defense.

"We always joke about the ball in our area," Capobianco, 38, said at a local bar after the game. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up.

"Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."

After the Yankees announced the ban, Capobianco told Rogers that the Yankees called him Wednesday morning and told him that he and Peter would be arrested if either attempted to enter the stadium for Game 5. He does not know how long the ban will last.

Austin Capobianco said he got a call from the Yankees today about being banned tonight. Was told if he or his friend try to get in with other tickets, they’ll be arrested at the door. He’s hoping it’s a short term ban. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 30, 2024

The Yankees need to win again Wednesday to extend the series, which would shift back to Los Angeles for potential Games 6 and 7.