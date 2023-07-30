Women's World Cup Day 11 recap: Switzerland advances after 0-0 tie with New Zealand

Switzerland won Group A with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand that knocked out the co-hosts thanks to Norway’s big win.

The game was not a thriller. The teams basically split possession 50-50 and there were just five combined shots on target. New Zealand had 12 shots overall knowing that it needed to do more than a draw to get to the knockout rounds.

Switzerland is through to the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16



Rewatch La Nati claim the top spot in Group A

Switzerland entered the match with four points while New Zealand had three. Switzerland knew that it could win the group no matter what with a tie and was determined to get that result.

New Zealand was knocked out of the World Cup on goal difference. The co-hosts ended up with an even goal difference after a 1-0 win over Norway and a 1-0 loss to the Philippines. Norway’s goal difference ended up at +5 after its thrashing of the Philippines.

Norway 6, Philippines 0

Norway got the big win it needed against the Philippines as it routed the Philippines 6-0 to advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Norway entered Sunday’s match in last place in Group A with just a single point from two games. The onslaught began early for the Norwegians as Sophie Roman Haug scored twice in the first 17 minutes.

Another deep cross from the right and another Sophie Román Haug goal, this time from her head!

Norway is taking full command in Auckland



Norway is taking full command in Auckland 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Ze61z00gi2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2023

Caroline Graham Hansen added a goal from outside the box in the 31st minute and goals by Alicia Barker and Guro Reiten within the first 10 minutes of the second half made it clear that Norway was going to advance.

Just take a look at Graham Hansen's goal.

If you give Caroline Graham Hansen space, she will make you pay!

Roman Haug completed her hat trick five minutes into added time in the second half.

The loss ends Philippines’ first World Cup on a sour note. The country had a chance to advance with a draw and would have guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds with a win thanks to a win over New Zealand earlier in the tournament. But Norway — one of the pre-tournament favorites — just proved to be too much.

Morocco 1, South Korea 0

Morocco became the latest country to snag its first-ever Women’s World Cup win with a surprise 1-0 win over South Korea early Sunday morning.

Morocco's goal came early as Ibtissam Jraïdi scored in the sixth minute as she became the first player to ever score for her country in the Women's World Cup.

A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR MOROCCO!



IBTISSAM JRAÏDI’S FIRST-HALF GOAL SECURES MOROCCO'S FIRST-EVER WIN AT A FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/mJAIJpmMQx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2023

The Moroccans then held on from there as South Korea pushed forward. South Korea had 16 total shots and controlled the ball but couldn’t put a single one of those attempts on frame.

The victory gives Morocco a fighting chance of advancing out of Group H despite a -5 goal differential through two games after a 6-0 loss to Germany to open the World Cup. The exact scenario for Morocco’s advancement will be known after the conclusion of Germany’s game against Colombia.