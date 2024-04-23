Woman fatally stabbed on train in Los Angeles, suspect detained: Police

LOS ANGELES — A woman was fatally stabbed on a Metro train in Los Angeles early Monday, police said, and a suspect has been detained.

The woman was attacked around 5 a.m. while on the train, "somewhere between the last stop and here at Universal City station," Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

The victim got off the train at Universal City station and was taken to a hospital where she died, according to police.

The suspect also got off the train at Universal City and fled on foot, according to police.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers saw a person matching the suspect description and apprehended him, police said.

"Detectives are in the process of interviewing him," police said in a statement. "They strongly believe he is the suspect based on witnesses and other evidence."

A motive for the attack was not clear.

Crimes reported on Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority properties have increased by 65% since 2020 and average monthly violent crimes on MTA properties rose more than 15% between March 2023 and February 2024, according to LAPD data compiled by ABC News.

