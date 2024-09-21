With Election Day less than 2 months away, Harris agrees to October CNN debate against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday agreed to another debate against former President Donald Trump — another possible showdown between the two presidential candidates with less than two months to go until Election Day.

Harris accepted an invitation from CNN to a debate on Oct. 23, and wrote in a post on X : "I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me." Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement to CNN that "Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate."

Back in August, Trump agreed to three debates with Harris leading up to Election Day: one on Sept. 4, which never transpired; one on Sept. 10; and one on Sept. 25, which is not scheduled to occur.

Read more from Yahoo News:

Yet the Sept. 10 debate — which saw Harris surge to a 5-point lead over Trump among registered voters afterward, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll — Trump seemed to change his tune about debating the former California senator again.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" he wrote in a Truth Social post on Sept. 12.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH.' Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” he wrote.

But last week, Trump suggested he might participate in another debate, telling reporters in California it would depend on “if I got in the right mood.”