With Chiefs locked into No. 3 seed, Patrick Mahomes will sit in Week 18

The beauty of having a seed locked up before Week 18 is using the season finale as a bye week for some key starters.

The Kansas City Chiefs have nothing to play for in Week 18, in terms of playoff positioning, and Patrick Mahomes won't play at all. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media in Kansas City that Mahomes will sit. Blaine Gabbert will start the finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs have the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. They can't move up or down. Reid didn't detail the plans for other starters, but there are reasons for some starters to play.

Tight end Travis Kelce needs 16 yards for an eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

Andy Reid on if Travis Kelce will have the opportunity to hit 1,000 receiving yards on Sunday against the Chargers:



“We’ll see how all that goes.” — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) January 3, 2024

Also, defensive end Chris Jones hits a $1.25 million bonus with 10 sacks this season and he currently has 9.5 with one game to go. Reid said Jones won't practice Wednesday, along with Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice and L'Jarius Sneed, according to Harold Kuntz of Fox 4.

Some coaches don't rest starters in the season finale, even if the playoff seed is wrapped up. Last season the Chargers played starters despite having their playoff seed clinched and suffered a few injuries including one to receiver Mike Williams that kept him out of the team's playoff game. The Charges lost their playoff opener the next week.

Reid isn't taking chances, particularly with his star quarterback. Other teams could have a similar plan for Week 18.