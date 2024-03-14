Winter storm heading toward Denver could be city's biggest in three years

NEW YORK — A major storm set to bring heavy snow to the Rockies could be Denver's biggest snowstorm in three years.

Nine states from California to Montana to New Mexico are on alert for the snow and wind, with winter storm watches and warnings stretching across the Rockies.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Denver metro area starting Wednesday night and lasting through early Friday. The worst of the storm will hit on Thursday.

The forecast is calling for 8 to 16 inches of snow for the Denver metro area, with the highest totals near the foothills and the Palmer Divide.

If Denver International Airport gets more than 9 inches of snow, this would mark Denver's biggest snowstorm in three years.

Up to 20 inches of snow is possible west of Denver and more than 3 feet of snow is possible in the Front Range mountains and foothills.

