Wild Card Weekend recap pt. 1: Stroud and Love shine + Cowboys catastrophe

It was a Wild Card weekend that saw shocking blowouts, a thrilling finish in Detroit and ripple effects that will shape the NFL offseason. In part one of our Wild Card Weekend recap pod, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown the four games from Saturday and Sunday.

The two begin debating what this playoff run means for the Detroit Lions and what the future looks like for the Rams and Puka Nacua. Harmon and Pianowski then discuss the debacle in Dallas and debate if this is the end of Mike McCarthy's tenure as Cowboys head coach.

They finish the pod by recapping the two Saturday matchups and debate if CJ Stroud is already a top 5 QB in his rookie year and if the Dolphins have reached their ceiling with Tua:

1:10 - Lions vs. Rams: Putting into context what this game meant for Jared Goff and the city of Detroit

21:40 - Cowboys vs. Packers: Why Dak isn't going anywhere but another HC could be on the way in Dallas

39:05 - Texans vs. Browns: Putting perspective on a historic rookie year by CJ Stroud

51:10 - Chiefs vs. Dolphins: Is this Miami's ceiling with Tua as their QB?

