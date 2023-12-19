Where do the Jets go from here & more Week 15 takeaways with Quincy Enunwa | Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year.

Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.

4:55 - Atlanta Falcons lost 7-9

10:45 - Are the Buffalo Bills about go on a run?

15:10 - Teams eliminated from the playoffs

18:05 - Joe Flacco & the year of the backup quarterback

23:25 - Is the sky falling for the Philadelphia Eagles?

27:05 - Dameco Ryans for coach of the year

30:55 - What's the real problem with the New York Jets?

43:55 - Quincy's top wide receivers

48:25 - Handling the media as a former player

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."